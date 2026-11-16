The road to WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 continues tonight.

WWE Raw is live this evening at 8/7c on Netflix from the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Heading into the November 16 episode, early spoilers for the show have surfaced:

* Cody Rhodes will appear in the opening segment to announce new member for Team USA vs. Team Mexico match at WWE Survivor Series 2026 * Jacy Jayne vs. Stephanie Vaquer will take place in a yet to be announced match * John Cena will appear to reveal latest invitees into the inaugural John Cena Classic tournament * Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. Iyo Sky for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship will take place * The Usos vs. Carmelo Hayes & Cruz Montana in the Advantage Match for WarGames at WWE Survivor Series 2026 will serve as the main event

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE Raw Results coverage.

(H/T: Viper Reports)