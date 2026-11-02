The road to WWE Crown Jewel 2026 continues tonight in “The Empire State.”

WWE Raw is live this evening at 6/5c on Netflix from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Heading into the November 2 episode, early spoilers for the show has surfaced:

* World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns will open tonight’s episode of WWE Raw.

* Chad Gable (c) vs. Ethan Page for the Intercontinental Championship is the first match planned.

* Tiffany Stratton, Iyo Sky & Chelsea Green vs. Liv Morgan, Roxanne Perez & Raquel Rodriguez is the second match planned.

* John Cena’s in-ring promo will follow the six-woman’s tag team match.

* Penta, Je’Von Evans & Dragon Lee vs. Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed & Austin Theory is the third match planned.

* Solo Sikoa vs. Royce Keys will headline Raw

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE Raw Results coverage.

The GOAT @JohnCena returns to #WWERaw with a special announcement TONIGHT in Brooklyn! 📍: Brooklyn NY

🎟️: https://t.co/mzGmz7mvWl

📺: SPECIAL START TIME OF 6 ET/3 PT on @netflix https://t.co/g9jI3vrdWZ — WWE (@WWE) November 2, 2026

(H/T: Viper Reports)