The road to WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 continues tonight.
WWE Raw is live this evening at the special start time of 6/5c on Netflix from the INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas.
Heading into the November 23 episode, early spoilers for the show have surfaced:
* The 946 are expected to open the show
* The Bloodline will close out the show
Advertised heading into tonight’s show:
* Team USA and Team Mexico name their fifth member
* Lyra Valkyria vs. Sol Ruca
* Roman Reigns to appear
* WWE International Championship: Ethan Page vs. Rey Fenix
* Fatal Influence vs. Bayley and Stephanie Vaquer
UPDATE: The following is the rumored updated spoiler internal rundown for tonight’s WWE Raw in Wichita, KS:
* 946 opening segment
* Rey Mysterio reveals Team Mexico’s fifth member for Survivor Series
* Iyo Sky WWE Intercontinental Championship Celebration
* Lyra Valkyria vs. Sol Ruca
* Cody Rhodes reveals Team USA’s fifth member for Survivor Series
* Oba Femi Segment
* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Ethan Page (c) vs. Rey Fenix
* The Bloodline main event segment
Note: Despite not being listed above, WWE is also advertising Fatal Influence vs. Bayley and Stephanie Vaquer
Check out our WWE Raw Results 11/23/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.
(H/T: Viper Reports)