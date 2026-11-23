The road to WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 continues tonight.

WWE Raw is live this evening at the special start time of 6/5c on Netflix from the INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas.

Heading into the November 23 episode, early spoilers for the show have surfaced:

* The 946 are expected to open the show

* The Bloodline will close out the show

Advertised heading into tonight’s show:

* Team USA and Team Mexico name their fifth member

* Lyra Valkyria vs. Sol Ruca

* Roman Reigns to appear

* WWE International Championship: Ethan Page vs. Rey Fenix

* Fatal Influence vs. Bayley and Stephanie Vaquer

UPDATE: The following is the rumored updated spoiler internal rundown for tonight’s WWE Raw in Wichita, KS:

* 946 opening segment

* Rey Mysterio reveals Team Mexico’s fifth member for Survivor Series

* Iyo Sky WWE Intercontinental Championship Celebration

* Lyra Valkyria vs. Sol Ruca

* Cody Rhodes reveals Team USA’s fifth member for Survivor Series

* Oba Femi Segment

* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Ethan Page (c) vs. Rey Fenix

* The Bloodline main event segment Note: Despite not being listed above, WWE is also advertising Fatal Influence vs. Bayley and Stephanie Vaquer

Check out our WWE Raw Results 11/23/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

(H/T: Viper Reports)