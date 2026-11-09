The road to WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 begins tonight.

WWE Raw is live this evening at 8/7c on Netflix with the fallout from WWE Crown Jewel 2026 from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.

Heading into the November 9 episode, early spoilers for the show has surfaced:

* Newly crowned tag team champions Penta and Je’Von Evans are currently scheduled to kick off the program. * A segment involving Roman Reigns and Royce Keys is expected to close out the show * A segment featuring Cody Rhodes and Rey Mysterio will take place * Newly crowned WWE Intercontinental Champion Ethan Page will appear * The Bloodline and The 946 will appear

UPDATE x1: WWE has confirmed a Cody Rhodes segment for the show this evening.

UPDATE x2 WWE has announced Bayley vs. Michin for tonight’s show.

UPDATE x3: IYO SKY & Mystery Partner vs. Roxanne Perez & Raquel Rodriguez has been officially announced for tonight’s show via WWE.com.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE Raw Results coverage.

(H/T: Viper Reports)