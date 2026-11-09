The road to WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 begins tonight.
WWE Raw is live this evening at 8/7c on Netflix with the fallout from WWE Crown Jewel 2026 from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.
Heading into the November 9 episode, early spoilers for the show has surfaced:
* Newly crowned tag team champions Penta and Je’Von Evans are currently scheduled to kick off the program.
* A segment involving Roman Reigns and Royce Keys is expected to close out the show
* A segment featuring Cody Rhodes and Rey Mysterio will take place
* Newly crowned WWE Intercontinental Champion Ethan Page will appear
* The Bloodline and The 946 will appear
UPDATE x1: WWE has confirmed a Cody Rhodes segment for the show this evening.
UPDATE x2 WWE has announced Bayley vs. Michin for tonight’s show.
UPDATE x3: IYO SKY & Mystery Partner vs. Roxanne Perez & Raquel Rodriguez has been officially announced for tonight’s show via WWE.com.
Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE Raw Results coverage.
(H/T: Viper Reports)