The road to WWE Crown Jewel 2026 continues tonight in “The Golden State.”

WWE Raw is live this evening at 8/7c on Netflix from Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California.

Heading into the October 19 episode, the early spoiler lineup for the show has surfaced.

Featured below is the early internal WWE Raw spoiler rundown, in order, for tonight’s show:

* Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn and World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns will kick off tonight’s episode of WWE RAW. * The first match will be WWE Women’s Champion Chelsea Green and IYO SKY facing off against Roxanne Perez and Women’s Intercontinental Champion Raquel Rodriguez * Joe Hendry will face off against JD McDonagh in the second match of the night. * The Bloodline will appear in an in-ring promo segment. * Chad Gable vs. Dragon Lee for the Intercontinental Championship is the third match scheduled. * Penta vs. Bron Breakker will headline the show.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE Raw Results coverage.

(H/T: Viper Reports)