The road to WWE Crown Jewel 2026 continues tonight in “The Golden State.”

WWE Raw is live this evening at 8/7c on Netflix from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California.

Heading into the October 26 episode, early spoilers for the show has surfaced.

Thus far, there are only two confirmed updates. One is that Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn will kick off tonight’s episode of WWE Raw.

As noted, WWE also teased a medical update for Stephanie Vaquer from Adam Pearce after initially advertising Vaquer vs. Becky Lynch in a No. 1 Contender Match for the WWE Women’s World Championship.

In another update, it appears that Vaquer vs. Lynch will go on as planned, and will serve as the final match of the evening.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE Raw Results coverage.

(H/T: Viper Reports)