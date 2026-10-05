The road to WWE Money In The Bank 2026 continues tonight in St. Louis, MO.

WWE Raw is live this evening at 8/7c on Netflix from Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO.

Heading into the October 5 episode, the early spoiler lineup for the show has surfaced.

Featured below is the early internal WWE Raw spoiler rundown, in order, for tonight’s show:

* LA Knight will open the show. * The Vision vs. Je’Von Evans & PENTA is the first match planned. * Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez vs. Lola Vice & Sol Ruca is the second match scheduled. * Rey Fenix vs. Ethan Page will be the third match on the show. * Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh will take place. * The main event is currently scheduled to be the Women’s World Championship #1 Contender Match featuring Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE Raw Results coverage.

(H/T: Viper Reports)