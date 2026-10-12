Tonight’s episode of WWE Raw will take place at the Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City, Louisiana, featuring the fallout from Saturday night’s WWE Money In The Bank 2026 premium live event.

According to an early internal rundown sheet, newly crowned “Mr. Money in the Bank” Penta is currently scheduled to open tonight’s show.

While Penta is listed for the opening segment, plans remain subject to change ahead of the live broadcast, which begins at 8/7c on Netflix.

Tonight’s post-Money In The Bank edition of Raw will also feature Chad Gable defending the WWE Intercontinental Championship against Rey Fenix, along with Rey Mysterio vs. Big Cass.

Additionally, WWE is advertising a medical update on Je’Von Evans and an appearance by newly crowned WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan.

The advertised main event will see The 946 square off against Solo Sikoa and The Usos in six-man tag-team action.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE Raw Results coverage.

(H/T: ViperReports Patreon)