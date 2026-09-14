The road to WWE Money In The Bank 2026 continues tonight in Mexico City.

WWE Raw is live this evening at 8/7c on Netflix from Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico.

Heading into the September 14 episode, the early spoiler lineup for the show has surfaced.

Featured below is the early internal WWE Raw spoiler rundown, in order, for tonight’s show:

* Rey Mysterio opening segment * Money In The Bank Qualifying Match: Austin Theory vs. Big Cass vs. JeVon Evans * Intercontinental Championship Match: Chad Gable (c) vs. Dragon Lee * Women’s Money In The Bank Qualifying Match: Raquel Rodriguez vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Lola Vice * World Heavyweight Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Penta * New Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer has been advertised to appear during tonight’s show and is expected to appear at some point.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE Raw Results coverage.

(H/T: Viper Reports)