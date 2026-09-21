WWE returns live tonight from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, TX., as the road to WWE Money In The Bank 2026 continues with the September 21 episode of WWE Raw live on Netflix at 8/7c.

Heading into the weekly show, one source is reporting that WWE is planning to close out tonight’s Raw with the Men’s Money In The Bank qualifier featuring Solo Sikoa vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Dragonn Lee.

Additionally, Penta is scheduled to kick off this week’s show after coming up short in his attempt to capture the WWE World Heavyweight Championship from “The OTC” Roman Reigns last week in Mexico City.

Also officially advertised for the 9/21 Raw in “The Lone Star State” is AAA Reina de Reinas Champion La Catalina vs. Roxanne Perez vs. IYO SKY in a Women’s Money In The Bank qualifier, Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria, as well as an appearance by “The Megastar” LA Knight.

As always, the lineup is subject to change before the show goes live.

UPDATE: Another segment featuring recently qualified Women’s Money In The Bank competitor, newcomer to Raw, Lola Vice, is scheduled to take place during the show. The Judgment Day also have a segment planned.

UPDATE x2: Penta teases “big surprise” for tonight’s WWE Raw

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Raw Results coverage.

(H/T: Viper Reports)