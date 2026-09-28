WWE Raw takes place tonight from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and we now know what is expected to kick off the show.

According to one source, The Bloodline is scheduled to be featured in the opening segment as WWE continues the build toward Money in the Bank on October 10.

The segment will presumably center around the 946 faction abducting Solo Sikoa on last week’s Raw. WWE is advertising The Bloodline responding to Sikoa’s abduction tonight.

Also scheduled for the show is a singles match between Lola Vice and Roxanne Perez. Both women have already qualified for the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match, and tensions boiled over between them during Vice’s Raw contract signing.

Dragon Lee will also look for some payback when he goes one-on-one with Big Cass following several recent attacks by the former WWE tag-team star.

On the World Heavyweight Championship front, LA Knight will address Roman Reigns ahead of their title match at Money in the Bank.

Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer is scheduled to appear to address who will be next to challenge for her title.

Finally, Oba Femi will deliver a message to The Vision after making his return last week and taking the fight to Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Austin Theory and Logan Paul.

UPDATE: An unannounced ‘main event’ is listed internally right after the advertised LA Knight segment.

The current lineup for tonight’s WWE Raw includes:

* Lola Vice vs. Roxanne Perez

* Big Cass vs. Dragon Lee

* LA Knight addresses Roman Reigns

* Stephanie Vaquer addresses her next challenger

* The Bloodline responds to Solo Sikoa’s abduction

* Oba Femi delivers a message to The Vision

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE Raw Results coverage.

(H/T: Viper Reports)