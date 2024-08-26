Some early spoiler news and notes have surfaced for tonight’s WWE Monday Night Raw show at Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island.

Ahead of the WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 “go-home” episode of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand prime time Monday night program, some notes have surfaced from behind-the-scenes regarding a key spot planned for the show.

According to the report, WWE went back-and-forth on details regarding a “big spot” tonight during the scheduled “Big” Bronson Reed vs. Braun Strowman singles match.

It was noted that the “big spot” will not be the ring breaking.

Additionally, the report mentions the show will be a “typical WWE Raw show,” while alluding to “Main Event” Jey Uso having a big night.

Uso is scheduled for one of two WWE Intercontinental Championship Contender Tournament matches on tonight’s show, as he squares off against Kofi Kingston and Karrion Kross.

