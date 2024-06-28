Tonight’s WWE SmackDown takes place from the legendary Madison Square Garden in New York City. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing spoilers on matches and segments for the show.

Not in order as of yet:

-Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony

-MITB Qualifier: Jade Cargill vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Candice LeRae

-MITB Qualifier: Naomi vs. Indi Hartwell vs. Blair Davenport

-MITB Qualifier: LA Knght vs. Logan Paul vs. Santos Escobar

Backstage News:

-WWE is using a scaled back set as they have a few times at MSG

-Damian Priest is scheduled to face Jey Uso in a dark match, but has had travel woes

Spoilers:

-Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks is scheduled for the show

-Nathan Frazer and Wes Lee are backstage.