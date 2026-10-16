Early spoilers are starting to surface regarding the October 16 episode of WWE SmackDown.

As the fallout from WWE Money in the Bank 2026 continues this evening, the company rolls into the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, CA. for the post-WWE Money In The Bank two-hour episode of WWE SmackDown on the USA Network.

Heading into the show, the early internal spoiler lineup has surfaced, showing the order in which advertised matches and segments are expected to take place:

* Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn opening segment

* Paige vs. Nikki Bella

* Damian Priest vs. R Truth

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss & Tatum Paxley segment

* AAA Cruiserweight Championship: Rey Fenix (c) vs. Ricky Saints

* Cody Rhodes & Randy Orton main event segment

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.

(H/T: ViperReports Patreon)