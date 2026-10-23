Early spoilers are starting to surface regarding the October 23 episode of WWE SmackDown.

As the road to WWE Crown Jewel continues this evening, the company rolls into the Toyota Center in Ontario, CA.. for this week’s two-hour episode of WWE SmackDown on the USA Network.

Heading into the show, the early internal spoiler lineup has surfaced, showing the order in which advertised matches and segments are expected to take place:

* Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn will open tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown. * Chelsea Green vs. Roxanne Perez for the WWE Women’s Championship is the first match planned. * The Street Fight featuring Blake Monroe vs. Giulia is the second match planned. * There will be a segment with Randy Orton. * Alexa Bliss & Tatum Paxley vs. B-Fab & Michin for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships is the third match planned. * The MFTs vs. Bakusai is the fourth match. * The main event is shown as “Unlisted” on the rundown.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.

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