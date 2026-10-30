Early spoilers are starting to surface regarding the October 30 episode of WWE SmackDown.

As the road to WWE Crown Jewel continues this evening, the company rolls into Charleston, West Virginia for this week’s two-hour episode of WWE SmackDown on the USA Network.

Heading into the show, the early internal spoiler lineup has surfaced, showing the order in which advertised matches and segments are expected to take place:

* OPENER: Cody Rhodes segment

* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Chelsea Green (c) vs. Nikki Bella

* AAA Cruiserweight Championship Match: Rey Fenix (c) vs. Ricky Saints

* Danhausen segment

* MAIN EVENT: Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Trick Williams

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.

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