Early spoilers are starting to surface regarding the July 9 episode of WWE SmackDown.

As the road to WWE SummerSlam 2026 continues this evening, the company rolls into Oklahoma City, Oklahoma for a three-hour episode of WWE SmackDown on the USA Network.

The word making the rounds, according to one source, is that newly crowned Undisputed WWE Champion CM Punk is expected to kick off the show.

Additionally, we can confirm that Alexa Bliss vs. Jade Cargill in one-on-one action will also take place tonight, and that Jacob Fatu, Jimmy Uso, and Royce Keys will have some kind of interaction during the show.

It was also noted that “The Career-Killer” Gunther is expected to be involved in the closing segment on this week’s SmackDown in “The Sooner State.”

Previously advertised for the 7/10 SmackDown in OKC is Finn Balor vs. Tama Tonga and WWE United States Champion Trick Williams vs. Carmelo Hayes.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.