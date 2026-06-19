WWE’s blue brand is back tonight.

WWE SmackDown is live at 8/7c this evening on the USA Network from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO.

Heading into the show, the early internal spoiler listing for the show has surfaced.

Featured below is what is currently listed, presumably in order, for the June 19 episode of SmackDown:

* Cody Rhodes vs. GUNTHER (Undisputed WWE Championship commercial free with Sami Zayn as referee)

* Damian Priest & R Truth vs. MFTs (WWE Tag Team Championships)

* Carmelo Hayes vs. Ricky Saints (#1 Contender Match for Night of Champions)

* ﻿﻿Jey Uso vs. JeVon Evans (KOTR Semi Final)

* Charlotte Flair vs. Liv Morgan (QOTR Semi Final)

Plenty more is scheduled, and as always, we will keep you posted as updates continue to surface.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.

(H/T: TRNBCKL Gold)