The road to WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 continues tonight.

WWE SmackDown is live this evening at 8/7c on USA Network and Netflix from Sunrise, FL., with the fallout from WWE Crown Jewel 2026.

Heading into the November 13 episode, early spoilers for the show has surfaced:

* John Cena will open tonight’s show * The first match on the show will be The MFTs (c) vs. Bakusai for the WWE Tag Team Championships. * Damian Priest vs. Axiom is the second match * Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn will have an in-ring promo. * Newly crowned WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton will have an in-ring promo. * The main event match of the evening will be Finn Balor vs. GUNTHER

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.

(H/T: Viper Reports)