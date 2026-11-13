The road to WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 continues tonight.
WWE SmackDown is live this evening at 8/7c on USA Network and Netflix from Sunrise, FL., with the fallout from WWE Crown Jewel 2026.
Heading into the November 13 episode, early spoilers for the show has surfaced:
* John Cena will open tonight’s show
* The first match on the show will be The MFTs (c) vs. Bakusai for the WWE Tag Team Championships.
* Damian Priest vs. Axiom is the second match
* Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn will have an in-ring promo.
* Newly crowned WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton will have an in-ring promo.
* The main event match of the evening will be Finn Balor vs. GUNTHER
Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.
(H/T: Viper Reports)