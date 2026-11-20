The road to WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 continues tonight.

WWE SmackDown is live this evening at 8/7c on Netflix from Evansville, IN.

Heading into the November 20 episode, early spoilers for the show have surfaced:

* Kevin Owens will kick things off * Trick Williams vs. Baron Corbin is currently slated to main event tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown. * Charlotte Flair vs. Jade Cargill in a WarGames Advantage Match will take place at some point during the show. * Shinsuke Nakamura and Kyok vs. The War Raiders will also take place. * CM Punk & Cody Rhodes segment (New Team USA member expected) * WWE is advertising Trick Williams vs. Damian Priest. There’s no word on if Williams will be working a double tonight – but he is listed as facing Corbin in the main event on the internal rundown.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.

(H/T: Viper Reports)