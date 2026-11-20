The road to WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 continues tonight.

WWE SmackDown is live this evening at 8/7c on Netflix from Huntsville, Alabama.

Heading into the November 20 episode, early spoilers for the show have surfaced:

* Kevin Owens will kick things off

* Trick Williams vs. Baron Corbin is currently slated to main event tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

* Charlotte Flair vs. Jade Cargill in a WarGames Advantage Match will take place at some point during the show.

* Shinsuke Nakamura and Kyok vs. The War Raiders will also take place.

* CM Punk & Cody Rhodes segment (New Team USA member expected)

* WWE is advertising Trick Williams vs. Damian Priest. There’s no word on if Williams will be working a double tonight – but he is listed as facing Corbin in the main event on the internal rundown.