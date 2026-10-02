Early spoilers are starting to surface regarding the October 2 episode of WWE SmackDown.

As the road to WWE Money in the Bank 2026 continues this evening, the company rolls into Ball Arena in Denver, CO. for a two-hour episode of WWE SmackDown on the USA Network.

Heading into the show, the early internal spoiler lineup has surfaced:

* The Women’s Money in the Bank Triple Threat Qualifying Match featuring Tiffany Stratton vs. Candice LeRae vs. Tatum Paxley is the first match scheduled. * The Six-Man Tag Team Match featuring AAA Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fenix & Fraxiom vs. Ricky Saints & AAA Tag Team Champions The War Raiders is the second match planned. * There will be a segment with United States Champion Trick Williams. * Giulia vs. Blake Monroe will take place. * The Men’s Money in the Bank Triple Threat Qualifying Match featuring Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens vs. Johnny Gargano will headline the show.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.

(H/T: ViperReports Patreon)