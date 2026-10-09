Early spoilers are starting to surface regarding the October 9 episode of WWE SmackDown.

As the road to WWE Money in the Bank 2026 continues this evening, the company rolls into the Lafayette Cajundome in Lafayette, LA. for the WWE Money In The Bank “go-home” two-hour episode of WWE SmackDown on the USA Network.

Heading into the show, the early internal spoiler lineup has surfaced:

* CM Punk is scheduled to open the show. * Tiffany Stratton, Lash Legend & Jacy Jayne vs. Sol Ruca, Lola Vice & Roxanne Perez is the first match planned for the show. * The MFTs vs. The War Raiders is the second match planned. * Expect more development in the ongoing rivalry between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton. * The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match with Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley & Lainey Reid) (c) vs. Tatum Paxley & Charlotte Flair (w/Alexa Bliss) is listed as the final bout of the show.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.

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