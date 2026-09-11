Early spoilers are starting to surface regarding the September 11 episode of WWE SmackDown.

As the road to WWE Money in the Bank 2026 continues this evening, the company rolls into Mexico City, Mexico for a two-hour episode of WWE SmackDown on the USA Network.

Heading into the show, the early internal spoiler lineup has surfaced:

A Randy Orton segment is set to open the show. Rey Fenix (c) vs. Ricky Saints for the AAA Cruiserweight Championship is the first match scheduled. Paige vs. Nikki Bella is the second match planned. There will be a Trick Williams United States Championship Celebration segment. Chelsea Green (c) vs. Nia Jax for the WWE Women’s Championship will be taking place. The War Raiders (c) vs. Damian Priest & R-Truth for the AAA Tag Team Championships will be taking place. CM Punk (c) vs. Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Championship will headline the show.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.

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