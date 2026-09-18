Early spoilers are starting to surface regarding the September 18 episode of WWE SmackDown.

As the road to WWE Money in the Bank 2026 continues this evening, the company rolls into Corpus Christi, Texas for a two-hour episode of WWE SmackDown on the USA Network.

Heading into the show, the early internal spoiler lineup has surfaced:

* Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn segment

* Men’s Money In The Bank Qualifying Match: United States Champion Trick Williams vs. Randy Orton vs. AAA Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fenix

* WWE Tag Team Champions MFTs vs. Bakusai

* Cody Rhodes sit-down interview segment

* Women’s Money In The Bank Qualifying Match: Women’s United States Champion Jacy Jayne vs. Jade Cargill vs. Alexa Bliss

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.

(H/T: ViperReports Patreon)