Early spoilers are starting to surface regarding the September 25 episode of WWE SmackDown.

As the road to WWE Money in the Bank 2026 continues this evening, the company rolls into Indianapolis, Indiana, for a two-hour episode of WWE SmackDown on the USA Network.

Heading into the show, the early internal spoiler lineup has surfaced:

* The United States Championship Steel Cage Match featuring Trick Williams vs. Baron Corbin will open the show. * The Women’s Money in the Bank Triple Threat Qualifying Match featuring Charlotte Flair vs. Lash Legend vs. Giulia is the second match scheduled. * A Randy Orton segment will take place. * The Six-Woman Tag Team Match featuring WWE Women’s Champion Chelsea Green, Tiffany Stratton & Paige vs. Fatal Influence is the third match scheduled for the show. * There will be a Cody Rhodes in-ring segment. * The Men’s Money in the Bank Triple Threat Qualifying Match featuring CM Punk vs. Finn Balor vs. GUNTHER will headline SmackDown.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.

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