WWE’s blue brand is back tonight in Rhode Island.

WWE SmackDown is live at 8/7c this evening on the USA Network from Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, RI.

Heading into the show, the early internal spoiler listing for the show has surfaced.

Featured below is what is currently listed for the June 12 episode of SmackDown:

* WWE Queen of the Ring: Charlotte Flair vs. Sol Ruca vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Jade Cargill

* Paige & Brie Bella vs. Fatal Influence

* Sami Zayn segment

* Rey Fenix vs. Axiom

* Trick Williams segment

* WWE King of the Ring: Jey Uso vs. LA Knight vs. Finn Balor vs. Royce Keys

Plenty more is scheduled, including the advertised segment that will see Gunther select his stipulation for the rematch against Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

We will keep you posted as updates continue to surface.

UPDATE x1: Rey Fenix vs. Axiom for the AAA Cruiserweight Championship will also take place tonight.

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.

(H/T: TRNBCKL Gold)