WWE WrestleMania 37 takes place on Saturday, April 10th, and Sunday, April 11, 2021 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
Here are the latest betting odds for the show, courtesy of BetOnline:
Roman Reigns (c) vs Edge
Roman Reigns -140 (5/7)
Edge EVEN (1/1)
Note: The expectation is that this will be a triple threat match involving Daniel Bryan, but that match hasn’t officially been announced. If and when that happens, the odds will be updated to include Bryan.
Bobby Lashley (c) vs Drew McIntyre
Bobby Lashley -115 (20/23)
Drew McIntyre -115 (20/23)
Sasha Banks (c) vs Bianca Belair
Bianca Belair -300 (1/3)
Sasha Banks +200 (2/1)
Asuka (c) vs Rhea Ripley
Rhea Ripley -200 (1/2)
Asuka +150 (3/2)
The New Day (c) vs AJ Styles & Omos
AJ Styles & Omos -160 (5/8)
The New Day +120 (6/5)
Randy Orton vs The Fiend
The Fiend -500 (1/5)
Randy Orton +300 (3/1)
Bad Bunny vs The Miz
Bad Bunny -850 (2/17)
The Miz +450 (9/2)