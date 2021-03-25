WWE WrestleMania 37 takes place on Saturday, April 10th, and Sunday, April 11, 2021 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Here are the latest betting odds for the show, courtesy of BetOnline:

Roman Reigns (c) vs Edge

Roman Reigns -140 (5/7)

Edge EVEN (1/1)

Note: The expectation is that this will be a triple threat match involving Daniel Bryan, but that match hasn’t officially been announced. If and when that happens, the odds will be updated to include Bryan.

Bobby Lashley (c) vs Drew McIntyre

Bobby Lashley -115 (20/23)

Drew McIntyre -115 (20/23)

Sasha Banks (c) vs Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair -300 (1/3)

Sasha Banks +200 (2/1)

Asuka (c) vs Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley -200 (1/2)

Asuka +150 (3/2)

The New Day (c) vs AJ Styles & Omos

AJ Styles & Omos -160 (5/8)

The New Day +120 (6/5)

Randy Orton vs The Fiend

The Fiend -500 (1/5)

Randy Orton +300 (3/1)

Bad Bunny vs The Miz

Bad Bunny -850 (2/17)

The Miz +450 (9/2)