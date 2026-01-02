EC3’s run with the National Wrestling Alliance has officially reached its conclusion.

The former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion announced on Thursday that his time with the promotion is over, revealing on X that the two sides have gone their separate ways. The 42-year-old made the announcement on the first day of 2026, though he did not specify the reason behind the split.

In a multi-image farewell post (see below), EC3 reflected on several defining moments from his NWA tenure, including championship milestones, meaningful matches, and his role in helping “establish Exodus Pro as the NWA’s first territory.”

“I’m grateful for the opportunities I was given and the people I shared the work with,” EC3 wrote, while also strongly implying that his in-ring career is far from finished.

A quiet ending.

But not an exit from wrestling.

EC3’s complete social media statement announcing the news reads as follows:

MY TIME WITH THE NATIONAL WRESTLING ALLIANCE HAS COME TO AN END. I’m grateful for the opportunities I was given and the people I shared the work with. The Top 1% was never a “gimmick.” It is a standard. Future actions will reflect that.

– ec3 LEGACY BECOMING IS SELF-OVERCOMING… MAN THE #overMAN YEAR AS NWA WORLDS CHAMPION MATTERED TO ME. Over 80 defenses, across four continents. Initiating collaborations, building momentum, opening doors. Work done. Responsibility carried. Asses kicked. THERE WERE MOMENTS I’M ESPECIALLY PROUD OF: SAMHAIN, in my home base of Cleveland, Ohio against Latimer. The ULTIMATE MATCH or DEATH against Cardona. Defending the championship in my first (and only) match against Jax Dane. And yes, I retired Tyrus. You’re welcome. That run came with wear. It came with cost. It came with people showing up. Being champion isn’t just about “holding gold” and performing. It’s about carrying weight when no one’s watching. I treated the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship with respect; for its history, its legacy, and what it’s meant to represent. LEGACY REQUIRES A STANDARD. I’M PROUD OF THE WORK

– ec3 PROOF ALONGSIDE PERFORMING, I HELPED ESTABLISH EXODUS PRO AS THE NA’S FIRST TERRITORY. BUILT ON STANDARDS, SELF-DIRECTED CREATIVITY, AND LEGITIMATE TALENT DEVELOPMENT. Multiple wrestlers who came through our system went on to appear on the NWA main roster. That wasn’t by accident. That was culture producing results. I’m proud of them. They know. Leadership in wrestling is rarely discussed, and even rarer to see practiced. It means taking the calls, answering the questions, and holding space. Being available in ways that never show up on a card or a poster. It isn’t something you’re asked to do. It’s something you step into when the role demands it. That’s how you show respect for the work. Building the future matters to me. That work continues.

– ec3

