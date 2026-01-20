Ethan Carter III is officially a free agent, and the former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion wasted no time explaining why he chose to walk away as 2026 began. Speaking with TMZ’s Inside The Ring, EC3 made it clear that his decision wasn’t about money or loyalty, but about control over the final chapter of his in-ring career and where his story is told.

“I’m almost at a point where I got a couple years left, where I’m going to be at a super high level, and I didn’t trust telling my story there,” EC3 said. He added that while he’s grateful for his four-year run in the NWA, his mindset has shifted. “I don’t chase three letter brands, man. I chase moments,” he explained, emphasizing that his time in the promotion had simply “run its course” despite championship success and more than 80 title defenses.

Why this matters is simple: EC3 is no longer positioning himself as a veteran looking for one last contract, but as a proven name daring major promotions to take a risk. His comments signal that he’s open to unfamiliar territory, including AEW, but only if the environment fits his standards and vision. That confidence was on full display when he issued a blunt challenge: “If they had any courage, throw me in the mix, and just watch the place explode.”

With the wrestling landscape constantly shifting and free agency becoming more powerful than ever, EC3’s next move could test whether promotions still value presence, intensity, and instant heat. Wherever he lands next, one thing is clear: he’s not chasing opportunity anymore. He expects it to chase him.