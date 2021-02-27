Earlier this week, Ring of Honor officially announced that EC3 had signed a contract with the promotion.
He had been working for the promotion since last year. He took to social media on Friday to comment on the decision by writing the following:
“A #message from the #essentialcharacter
I have agreed to terms with @ringofhonorwrestling as my chosen three-letter wrestling company.
#RingOfHonor will provide me the corporate platform required to #free this industry, it’s competitors, and it’s fan base from
#conformity
#toxic #groupthink
archaic #storytelling
paint by number #movesets
banal #character development
Ring of Honor is aware of the extreme value in a #FreeEC3, and has provided me not only beyond fair #financial compensation, but the #freedom to push forward #TheNarrative, it’s #content and most importantly it’s ideals:
Control
Freedom
Purpose
I very much look forward to etching my name amongst (and above) those who built the foundation Ring of Honor, competing with it’s exceptional roster, finishing what I have started with Jay Brisco, and carrying the #brand forward into the future it deserves.
#ControlYourNarrative”
