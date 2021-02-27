Earlier this week, Ring of Honor officially announced that EC3 had signed a contract with the promotion.

He had been working for the promotion since last year. He took to social media on Friday to comment on the decision by writing the following:

“A #message from the #essentialcharacter⁣⁣ I have agreed to terms with @ringofhonorwrestling as my chosen three-letter wrestling company.⁣⁣ #RingOfHonor will provide me the corporate platform required to #free this industry, it’s competitors, and it’s fan base from⁣⁣ #conformity⁣⁣ #toxic #groupthink⁣⁣ archaic #storytelling⁣⁣ paint by number #movesets⁣⁣ banal #character development⁣⁣ Ring of Honor is aware of the extreme value in a #FreeEC3, and has provided me not only beyond fair #financial compensation, but the #freedom to push forward #TheNarrative, it’s #content and most importantly it’s ideals:⁣⁣ Control⁣⁣

Freedom⁣⁣

Purpose ⁣⁣ ⁣I very much look forward to etching my name amongst (and above) those who built the foundation Ring of Honor, competing with it’s exceptional roster, finishing what I have started with Jay Brisco, and carrying the #brand forward into the future it deserves.⁣⁣ #ControlYourNarrative”