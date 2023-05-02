The NWA has announced the full lineup for this evening’s episode of Powerrr on Youtube. The show will feature two major title defenses, as well as an update on who will be the NWA world champion Tyrus’ partner for the Crockett Cup tournament. Check out the card below.

-EC3 vs. Carnage for the NWA National Championship

-Madi Wrekowski & Missa Kate vs. The Hollywood Blondes for the NWA Women’s Tag Team Championship

-Cyon vs. Chris Adonis

-Kamille vs. Natalia Markova (non-title)

-More details on who will be tag with Tyrus in the Crockett Coup tournament

