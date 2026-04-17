EC3 is wasting no time building momentum following his return, and it’s now clear his comeback won’t be limited to just TNA Wrestling.

After re-emerging at TNA Rebellion and setting up a program with Eric Young, EC3 made another surprise appearance during the closing moments of the April 16 episode of Juggalo Championship Wrestling’s Lunacy.

The reveal came when Jeeves announced that EC3 is now officially part of the JCW roster. Moments later, EC3 walked to the ring and shook hands with Violent J, confirming his involvement with the promotion.

The announcement immediately led to another twist. EC3 will not be competing right away, but instead stepping into a key role as special referee for an upcoming four-way elimination match for the JCW World Championship. The bout will feature Matt Riddle, Nic Nemeth, Caleb Konley, and Cokane, with Vince Russo set to accompany Konley.

The decision to place EC3 in that position immediately raises questions about how neutral he’ll remain, especially given his history of controlling narratives and inserting himself into high-stakes situations. His presence alone adds unpredictability to a match that already features multiple moving parts.

This development shows that EC3’s return is being positioned as something much bigger than a single-company run. By appearing in both TNA and JCW within days, he’s quickly establishing himself as a cross-promotional figure with influence in multiple environments.

In today’s wrestling landscape, where talent often moves between promotions, moments like this can significantly boost a performer’s visibility. EC3 stepping into a referee role instead of immediately chasing a title also suggests a layered approach to his comeback, one that builds intrigue rather than rushing straight into competition. If handled effectively, it could allow him to shape storylines from multiple angles while keeping fans guessing about his true intentions.

Do you think EC3 will call the match down the middle, or is he going to impact the outcome of the JCW World Title match? Let us know your thoughts.