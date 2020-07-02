EC3 Hints At AEW Appearance In Latest Video Promo

Free agent EC3 has released yet another cryptic video promo hinting at a potential appearance in AEW. The former WWE star has also speculated that he could show up in ROH or his old home of IMPACT, where he is a former world champion. IMPACT did recently play his old theme music during one of their televised events on AXS.

EC3 begins by calling Twitter a sewer and comments on the ongoing quarantines occurring around the world due to COVID-19. He later makes several references to AEW stars like Matt Hardy and Jungle Boy.

Twitter is a sewer. I’ll put this content on here later, but for now it’s here. I’m sure algorithms will treat this post fair. #ControlYourNarrative #FreeEC3. You can spend your whole life letting people tell you what to do, dictate your path, choose your fate. Do you decide your future or is it chosen for you? We are living in unprecedented times with lockdowns, quarantines, terror in the streets. We are living an American nightmare. From coast to coast, Maine to So Cal, uncensored chaos and confusion reigns supreme. You walk outside and it feels like you’re in the jungle, boy! You fear the revolt is coming to you if you don’t adhere to the group thinking. You feel like you’re left out to hang, man. The natural state of things has fallen into this dark order and you plug away day after day like a gear in an f’n machine. Society is broken but now is the time you keep your inner circle small, you do not have best friends, you can only trust yourself. And it doesn’t matter if you’re an old man or a young buck, you speak your truth. You stand tall, exalted. You rise like a phoenix, you carry yourself with moxie and seal it with a sunny kiss. Now these bastards may criticize you, they may mock you, they may cancel you, hell, they may even imitate you…poorly. But you never give in, you never apologize. You put the word ‘sorry’ back into that dictionary and you throw it into the library, into it’s face, because it is never the end! There is no omega when you are an alpha. You think for yourself, you fight for yourself, you control your narrative. And if you don’t, then you’re just part of the con. You are more than elite, you are free, and they have been warned.

