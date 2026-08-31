EC3 is on the mend after being hospitalized with a leg infection.

Taking to social media, EC3 revealed that the issue stemmed from a recent trip to a Gathering, where he apparently picked up an unwanted souvenir from the woods.

“Went to a Gathering,” EC3 wrote. “The woods gave me a souvenir. Leg got infected. Hospital acquired.”

EC3 went on to explain that he initially attempted to have the issue treated last week, but was sent home before ultimately being admitted to the hospital five days later.

“Well, I tried to acquire it last week and they said no and I said you sure? Then they said yes and 5 days later I said still sure and they said naaa. I’m fine. Please spare anyone close to me the questions. Specifically Noah. They don’t know when I’ll be back. Neither do I.”

While there is currently no timetable for his return, EC3 assured fans that he is doing fine and asked that well wishes be sent his way without directly contacting him or those close to him.

“Thank you for the well wishes in advances. Send them through vibes and not texts please. Until then, I’ll be scribbling manifestos, reading ‘books’ and watching Nolan movies.”