The National Wrestling Alliance has announced four matchups for tomorrow’s edition of NWA Powerrr, which will feature top star EC3 competing, a big #1 contender’s matchup, and tag team action as the promotion continues its road to their 312 pay-per-view.
-BLK Jeez & EC3 vs. Tyrus & Eric Jackson
-Dak Draper & Mims vs. Blunt Force Trauma Championship Series Title Opportunity
-‘Magic’ Jake Dumas vs. J.R. Kratos vs. Jordan Clearwater
-Alex Taylor vs. Joe Alonzo #1 contender’s match for the NWA Jr. Heavyweight title
We’re gonna have to talk to @JoeAlonzoJr about his methods. The heat between he and @RealKerryMorton is getting out of hand.
Meanwhile, @AlexT902 has a legitimate claim as he was VERY close to taking the title.
But this is the NWA.
Settle it in the ring. https://t.co/hPTbhf1AL0
— NWA (@nwa) March 28, 2023