The National Wrestling Alliance has announced four matchups for tomorrow’s edition of NWA Powerrr, which will feature top star EC3 competing, a big #1 contender’s matchup, and tag team action as the promotion continues its road to their 312 pay-per-view.

-BLK Jeez & EC3 vs. Tyrus & Eric Jackson

-Dak Draper & Mims vs. Blunt Force Trauma Championship Series Title Opportunity

-‘Magic’ Jake Dumas vs. J.R. Kratos vs. Jordan Clearwater

-Alex Taylor vs. Joe Alonzo #1 contender’s match for the NWA Jr. Heavyweight title