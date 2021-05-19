Pro-wrestling superstar EC3 recently appeared on the Wrestling Inc. Daily to discuss a number of different topics, which included the former IMPACT world champion working a dark bout against the late Brodie Lee during both men’s stint in WWE. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Recalls working a dark match against Brodie Lee, then Luke Harper in WWE:

“I thought about writing about it, but I mean, in a brief sense, Drake [Maverick] and I worked hard to pitch ourselves as a unit because we have undeniable chemistry. We shot our own vignettes and stuff like that, and we were pitching them and everyone loved them, but they weren’t going anywhere. Then after WrestleMania, I think we asked to do the dark match, and Brodie, who was coming back from whatever he was coming back from the time, who also had a great run there but still never properly utilized, never able to control his narrative and be who he should be. He just wanted to wrestle, so his son can see him wrestle because it was after WrestleMania. He just wanted to do a match, so his son can see him wrestle. So then they paired us together in this match, so it’s kind of emotional, and then, we did everything we were told.”

Remembers knocking it out of the park with Lee:

“I thought we knocked it out of the park. Somebody didn’t like something. Somebody probably said, ‘I didn’t tell him to do that.’ They told us to do that. Whatever, that’s the business, but Jon was a great man, very fortunate to have worked with him in that sense. I always hold on to that memory. When I got fired, he actually texted me. He said, ‘Hey man, remember when they told us to do all this stuff, and you and Drake did really good at your job and then we all got in trouble?’ And I said, ‘Yep.’ He’s like, ‘Well, hopefully see you around,’ and I did not get to see him since. That’s unfortunate, but that’s the story.”

On Drake Maverick being the manager for EC3:

“Maybe that worked against us. ‘We want you to do every manager spot you can fit in in six minutes.’ Done. We did it, and we paid the price for doing what we were told. It just wasn’t meant to be.”