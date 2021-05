EC3 reportedly missed the recent ROH TV tapings due to a hospitalization, according to Fightful Select.

It was noted that EC3 was hospitalized for what he said was cellulitis that led to stenosis. He missed the most recent ROH TV tapings because of this, and noted that company officials encouraged him to heal up and not be in the bubble.

Stay tuned for updates on EC3’s status.

