The Nexus, a group of NXT “rookies” that included wrestlers like Wade Barrett, Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan), and Bray Wyatt, was the focus of a notable storyline due to John Cena’s interest in the WWE NXT developmental brand.

On a recent edition of the Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 commented on this time period and mentioned that several stars, including two current AEW stars, fell under Cena’s wing – Rusev and Trent Beretta.

“Rusev (Miro). A lot of the guys from the gym, Wade (Barrett), Drew (McIntyre), Sheamus…Sheamus was a Triple H guy too. Most of the guys that got it during that time; Trent Beretta, Bo Dallas.”

