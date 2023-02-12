During the NWA Nuff Said pre-show, it was officially announced that EC3 has signed with the promotion.

EC3 wrestled Kevin Kiley, better known as former WWE star Alex Riley, on the main card of the show.

EC3 made a name for himself in TNA Wrestling before going to WWE where he had a disappointing run that neither EC3 nor the fans had hoped for. Since then, he’s found a lot of success by working for promotions such as ROH, NWA, and even his own promotion, Control Your Narrative.

