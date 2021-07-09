During his appearance on the 411 Wrestling News Podcast, EC3 spoke on his upcoming match against Flip Gordon. Here’s what he had to say:

Flip Gordon has undergone an evolution unto himself. I used him for nefarious means in my buildup to my match, my excellent match, at Ring of Honor 19th Anniversary with Jay Briscoe, where I did find out that honor is real. It was means to an end. I didn’t really know him, nor do I care for him. I have followed his career. He’s controlling his narrative in a sense. I respect the fact he’s disregarding the flash, and he’s, you know, doing things for himself. Cheating to win is one thing, and then in Ring of Honor, it’s not necessarily the way to do things. So, I’m very curious about this match. I’m very curious what would’ve built up to this match if I wasn’t stricken with a nearly deadly infection in the buildup to the match, but there is no hatred, there is no animosity with Flip Gordon. Nor is there any like or any love. Flip Gordon is a man coming into his own. [He] will be there somebody, but it will not be at the expense of myself. I feel with Flip Gordon, he has a lot to learn. Being involved with me, he’s going to learn it all.

Credit: 411.