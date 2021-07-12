During his interview with Wrestling Observer, EC3 revealed that his most recent run with IMPACT was done to help Moose get over. Here’s what he had to say:

That was not about me. It was about Moose. Because Moose has a talent and what the Essential Character sees is talents who don’t truly show who they are. I wanted to bring that out of him. That was my sole reason for returning to Impact. That and also to end Ethan Carter the Third once and for all as that name serves me no more.