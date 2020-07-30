EC3 On How His Interactions With Vince McMahon Usually Went

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, EC3 revealed that he found his meetings with Vince McMahon to be positive, although he felt that they ultimately didn’t go anywhere. Here’s what he had to say:
I’ve had one on ones with Vince. I’ve been through the wait four hours in the hallways, and they were always good, and instructive, and he saw me for what I am, look good, work good but I’m not the workhorse, but he doesn’t make money off those guys, he makes money off guys with charisma, which I have, natural ability. Whatever promo he saw of me, he saw one promo, he thought it was over the top. I’m like, well, that was one, and you know I can always scale it back. ‘Yeah, but I think it’s funny you don’t talk.’ ‘Ok, it’s only killing me inside but cool man, it’s your show.’ So there were those meetings, and you feel good walking out of them but then nothing ever happens from them.
Credit: Busted Open Radio. H/T 411Mania.
- WWE Stars and Kairi Sane Comment on Her WWE Departure, AJ Styles Reacts
- Eric Young On Vince McMahon: “You Failed As A Leader. You Failed Your Company. You Failed Your Shareholders”
- Former WWE Superstar Makes Surprise Appearance On AEW Dynamite
- AEW Dynamite Results 7/29/2020
- Raquel Gonzalez No Longer with Dakota Kai In WWE NXT?
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman
- Sarah Logan and Erik Reveal Baby Gender and Name
- Photo of Seth Rollins’ Back After Taking Kendo Stick Shots from Dominik Mysterio
- Mark Henry Comments On Adam Cole and Pat McAfee Incident: “This Is Not A Work”
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing