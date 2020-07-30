EC3 On How His Interactions With Vince McMahon Usually Went

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, EC3 revealed that he found his meetings with Vince McMahon to be positive, although he felt that they ultimately didn’t go anywhere. Here’s what he had to say:

I’ve had one on ones with Vince. I’ve been through the wait four hours in the hallways, and they were always good, and instructive, and he saw me for what I am, look good, work good but I’m not the workhorse, but he doesn’t make money off those guys, he makes money off guys with charisma, which I have, natural ability. Whatever promo he saw of me, he saw one promo, he thought it was over the top. I’m like, well, that was one, and you know I can always scale it back. ‘Yeah, but I think it’s funny you don’t talk.’ ‘Ok, it’s only killing me inside but cool man, it’s your show.’ So there were those meetings, and you feel good walking out of them but then nothing ever happens from them.