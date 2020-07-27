EC3 On If He Thinks He Was Called Up From NXT Too Quickly

During his interview with WrestleTalk, EC3 revealed that he believes that he should have stayed down in NXT for a longer period of time prior to his main roster call up. Here’s what he had to say:

Yeah, [I wish I spent some more time down in NXT]. Okay, EC3 doesn’t live in regrets and the past, now I guess he talks in third person. But like, regrets – a lot of this character that’s true to me is destroying the past, your past and not other peoples’ pasts. Like, you’re forgetting about what doesn’t matter once you realize the past is a story, it has no power over you.

So there are regrets in a sense, I think. The call-up came out a weird time. I didn’t fully explore what I wanted to there. I mean, I enjoyed my time thoroughly. I enjoyed working with Shawn Michaels and Terry Taylor as coaches, especially Terry Taylor was my songbird singing in my ear.