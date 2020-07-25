EC3 On If He Thinks Vince McMahon Saw His Work Outside Of WWE

During his interview with Wrestletalk, EC3 spoke on believing that Vince McMahon had never seen any of his work prior to joining the WWE. Here’s what he had to say:

I think he had no clue. I actually heard one time, there was a meeting and they were watching Impact and I came out and I don’t even remember who told me this, but somebody in creative, and he was like, ‘Who is this guy? We should get him!’ They’re like, ‘Derrick Bateman.’ He’s like, ‘Who?’

You can listen below:

Credit: Wrestletalk. H/T 411Mania.