Pro-wrestling superstar and former IMPACT world champion EC3 was the latest guest on Insight With Chris Van Vilet, where the creator of Control Your Narrative spoke about his run in WWE, how he feels about today’s wrestling product, and what match was the last straw for him. Highlights from the interview are below.

What CYN is:

“To Control Your Narrative is to tell your story, that is my intent to it. But we ask people what it means to them and I am fascinated by the responses.”

On his run in NXT and WWE:

“NXT was cool but I was never meant for NXT. When we were called up, it was very rash and very unplanned. Our vignettes were shot in our homes, and we were called up as a group. Then I am a mute even though I am capable of speaking. The people that brought me in knew I could [talk], but no one would speak up because one man’s opinion rules.”

His thoughts on the current pro-wrestling product:

“I don’t like it. It doesn’t engage me and I can’t watch it.”

Says Goldberg defeating The Fiend was the last straw for him:

“It was. I know Windham and he has a super creative mind. I know how much he put into creating that character. That was so outside the box, so impressive and so not WWE. It caught on like wildfire and everyone was into it. Then people saw that it was diluting. But the way that he created and he gets defeated on a grand scale, that means something. To watch him put his heart and soul into it and it’s like ‘Let’s have Goldberg beat him in 3 minutes.’ At that moment, I knew whatever I did then it wouldn’t matter. If that didn’t work, then what will?”

(Thanks to Chris Van Vilet for sending over quotes)