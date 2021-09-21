ROH superstar and former IMPACT world champion EC3 recently spoke with Shakiel Mahjouri from Cageside Seats about a number of different pro-wrestling related topics, most notably his last run with WWE and how he was “feigning happiness” because he thought he was living his dream. Hear EC3’s full thoughts on the subject below.

Talks “blind allegiance” to WWE:

“There was I guess a blind allegiance to my corporate employer at the time and there was probably feigning of happiness because I was in theory living my dream, so to speak. With Impact, getting the opportunity, becoming the world champion, becoming a mainstay and a top name there. Going to NXT… having fun, having a good run until the eventual hellish landscape callup.”

On being “a good soldier” for WWE:

“There was happiness and I don’t want to say purpose because that’s what I’m going for now, but there was a sense of wellbeing that I was doing the right things. But when you do the right things — this is something I often tell younger talent — when you’re doing the right things, when you’re a good soldier, you’re gonna be the first in line to get shot. So being a good soldier for that company, they had no problem shooting me. Frontlines and that’s fine, that’s okay. As a person, as a character, we all know the best wrestling characters are extensions of their real-life personality.”