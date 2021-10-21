EC3 had great success in TNA Wrestling, but when he went to WWE, his run didn’t pan out for what fans and EC3 would’ve liked to have seen.

EC3 talked about what he thinks went wrong for him in WWE during an interview on “Insight with Chris Van Vliet. He thinks it was when he worked a match with Dean Ambrose, who was on his way out of the company at the time, on the main roster.

“I think it was the first segment where I came out and didn’t speak. I just let Ambrose jab me a bit, it’s fun, and whatever. He shouldn’t have been a babyface, but he had that great run with the company and now he is leaving, so people are cheering for him. I think the debut had no purpose. They called up a bunch of people in a rash decision, and I think they could have lived or died on their own. They didn’t need a bunch. But it doesn’t matter. There’s no point to any of it. On my end, dropping the ball was not doing anything to make them give it to me. I tried a few things. One thing I promised myself when I got there was I will never be that guy who’s miserable and it doesn’t matter, and I became that, and that’s on me. But maybe it happened for a reason.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcript