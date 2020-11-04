EC3 is reportedly finished with Impact Wrestling for the time being, according to Fightful Select.

EC3 is now working for ROH and will be with them at least through the end of the year. There’s no word yet on if he has or had a contract with either company.

There has been talk of EC3 possibly creating a new project separate of both companies.

EC3 was released from WWE in mid-April due to COVID-19 cuts. He debuted with Impact at Slammiversary on July 18 and began feuding with Moose. Moose won their singles match at Bound For Glory last month. EC3 made his ROH TV debut on the October 19 episode.

