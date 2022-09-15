Yesterday former controversial NXT star Patrick Clark (Velveteen Dream) released a video on his personal Instagram addressing comments made by EC3, who accused Clark of odd behavior at a party he threw back in their days together in NXT. EC3 stated that Clark set up his phone in the bathroom with the intention of filming people during their visit to the restroom.

This is what Clark had addressed in his video response. He claims that there was a ton of cocaine being done at the party, and that EC3 was nearly unconscious for most of the party. He adds that he proved to EC3 that he didn’t take any photos or video by giving his phone to a mutual friend who was also at the party and letting them go through his phone and recently deleted folders.

Today EC3 issued a statement to PW Insider about Clark’s drug accusations. Here is what he had to say:

“In life, I forgive everyone for everything that has been done to me.

I personally have never failed a drug test from any employer, nor been arrested for drug usage, paraphernalia, assault, battery, or any inappropriate behavior.

My forgiveness includes Patrick Clark for setting up a video recording device in the bathroom of my home.

As far as any other accusations and allegations against him, I hope that he finds the help he needs.”

In recent interviews EC3 revealed that higher-ups in WWE were aware of Clark’s strange behavior, and the incident at his party. He also states that Clark severely concussed him during their NXT Takeover Brooklyn IV matchup.

